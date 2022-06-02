Kogan.com selects Riskified to help deliver 'a more secure shopping experience'

Thursday, 2 June, 2022 - 12:14

Riskified, Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its partnership with Kogan.com (ASX:KGN), Australia’s largest pure-play online retailer. Riskified’s machine learning solution will help increase Kogan.com’s operational efficiency and deliver a more secure and frictionless shopping experience for Kogan.com’s loyal customers.

As Australia’s premier online shopping destination, Kogan.com is no stranger to using artificial intelligence to please customers and deliver faster order fulfillment. With Riskified’s fully automated and scalable solution, Kogan.com will be able to expand its services and offerings without compromising the customer experience, bolstering its position as a leader in providing the best deals for consumers in Australia and New Zealand.

"Kogan.com is renowned for price leadership through digital efficiency. We do this by making data driven decisions that benefit our loyal customer base," said Daniel Taft, Head of Operations at Kogan.com. "Online retail is still in its infancy in Australia, and Kogan.com plans to accelerate its adoption while consistently staying ahead of the curve in offering affordable and in-demand goods and services. We believe that Riskified will help simplify our fraud protection, ultimately making for a better customer experience."

"We are thrilled to work with Kogan.com, as we share the same drive for innovation and are equally passionate about delivering a world-class customer experience," said Assaf Feldman, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Riskified. "As a strategic business partner to our merchants, we use our machine learning platform to drive significant cost savings and revenue growth. We're excited to continue our international market expansion by adding Australia's largest pure-play online retailer to our merchant network."

Over the last 15+ years, Kogan.com.com has established a customer base of millions of shoppers and become synonymous with value and trust. Its success is built off technology and digital efficiency to make the most in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit Kogan.com each day. Riskified is a leading player in the market, combining one of the biggest merchant networks with a market-leading machine learning platform. The platform serves more than 400 million shoppers across over 180 countries and captures over 100 different data points per transaction, resulting in the market’s smartest, most accurate eCommerce fraud management partner.