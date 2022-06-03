Hospitality NZ conference to feature host of star speakers

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 10:56

A host of star hospitality speakers from the US, UK, and Australia will feature at the New Zealand Hospitality Conference in July.

The conference is back in-person after a two-year hiatus and with a big focus on the future.

The theme is "The Future of Hospitality", with the conference featuring presentations and workshops that look at multiple categories across the industry - from technology, sustainability, and the future of our workforce, to ventilation systems, beer production, and events.

The latest speakers to be confirmed are Michael Rodrigues, Sydney’s 24-hour Economy Commissioner, and Monica Galetti, a judge for 13 years on the UK’s ‘Masterchef: The Professionals.’ They join New York restaurateur Danny Meyer; Las Vegas business magnate Shane Green and I AM HOPE mental health ambassador Mike King.

About the new speakers:

Michael Rodrigues is Sydney’s 24-hour Economy Commissioner. He drives a 24-hour Economy Strategy designed to shape Sydney’s night-time economy. It includes a programme to establish a network of 24-hour economy hubs across Sydney, each offering a distinct experience, and well connected by efficient transport options.

Monica Galetti is one of New Zealand’s most successful chefs. She has worked in London’s Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche, and for the past 13 years has been a judge on the TV series ‘MasterChef: The Professionals.’

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says she is excited by the calibre of the keynote speakers.

"These people have reached the top of their profession in some of the toughest markets in the world, and they will undoubtedly bring some insights our industry can learn from."

The full programme for the conference will be announced soon but will centre around ‘The Future of Hospitality’ theme, while including workshops on the future of the workforce, the future of technology, the future of Sustainability with the Container Return Scheme, and legislation such as the Fair Pay agreement, and the Sale and Supply of Alcohol act.

"The conference will be the industry’s think tank for the future.

"We need to be around the table for things like the Fair Pay agreements, the Sale and Supply of Alcohol, and other compliance costs heading our way, such as the Container Return Scheme. The industry needs to be the creator of its own future and be part of these decisions, that’s why we have included them in the conference. "Members need to have their say on this stuff because what happens there is vital to our industry.

"With Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) due to come up for renewal later this year, members need to be across what’s happening there.

"This is such an important part of the overall hospitality experience so this is the exact right time to have critical conversations around what local alcohol policies could look like moving forward. What does the future of LAPs look like? This is a must-attend for people who have an alcohol licence.

"We will also be looking at the future of tourism with revenge travel - people not booking just one holiday but booking three at a time and creating a pent-up demand that our workforce needs to be ready for.

Julie White says the conference will be an opportunity for the industry to lead itself out of the challenges of the past two years.

"This is not a reset, rather it will be a recalibration. Looking to the future is incredibly important for us, and the conference will reflect that.

"Post-Covid, rebuilding the future our key priorities are people, creating partnerships, and retraining people so the industry can take advantage of what’s coming to move forward with confidence.

"The future of the workforce is one the biggest issues for us as an industry, and it’s incredibly important we put a microscope on that."

Included will be a presentation from the Tasmanian Hospitality Association on their 2030 industry recovery plan.

The conference is on the 26-27 July at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland. It is supported by Auckland Unlimited, TÄmaki Makaurau’s economic and cultural agency committed to making Auckland a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business.