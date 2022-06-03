Biosecurity Business Pledge celebrates 150-member milestone

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 12:03

The Biosecurity Business Pledge is celebrating a milestone surpassing 150 members, each committed to making biosecurity a core part of their operational activities.

Since its launch in late 2019, the Pledge has provided biosecurity framework to businesses of all shapes, sizes, and industries across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The Pledge is about good biosecurity being a conscious part of doing business in New Zealand for the benefit of us all. Individual businesses make commitments regarding their own activities and being part of the Pledge network provides peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and collaboration opportunities to support progress," says Biosecurity Business Pledge Steering Group Chair, Kimberly Crewther.

"Signatories recognise that every business which moves goods and people between eco-systems internationally or domestically, has an influence on biosecurity."

Kimberly Crewther says Pledge members approach biosecurity with the view that it is everyone’s responsibility, that risk is best managed offshore, and that they will actively engage with Biosecurity New Zealand to support better biosecurity outcomes for New Zealand.

"This is particularly important when considering the disruptive and economic impact of serious pests or diseases like foot-and-mouth if they were to arrive here."

Biosecurity New Zealand is an active participant alongside businesses in Pledge activities.

Biosecurity New Zealand Deputy Director-General, Stuart Anderson says the Biosecurity Business Pledge is one way that New Zealand businesses are showing their support to maintain that freedom for everyone.

"Biosecurity threats come in many forms from plants that can overrun crops, native forests and marine environments, to bugs and parasites that can attack people, animals or plants. That’s why Biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility to protect our economy, environment and way of life."

Mr Anderson says our biosecurity system is significantly strengthened by those who take a proactive approach and commit to strengthen their biosecurity practices onshore, and within their supply chains.

"Aotearoa New Zealand’s relative freedom from many pests and diseases has long-supported our primary sector productivity and our reputation for quality food and fibre production."

Kimberly Crewther says it was pleasing to see the Pledge membership grow and the commitment from all to play a part in helping New Zealand’s biosecurity system remain strong and resilient.