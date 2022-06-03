Empowering Samoan aiga through disability - The Generator

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 16:44

Ieremia and Marina Anae’s youngest child has autism and experiences a range of sensory challenges when having a haircut. Based on the needs of his son and aiga, The Generator has enabled Ieremia Anae to provide a barbershop for those with special needs and sensory challenges in the Wellington region.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_s_BOs0theM