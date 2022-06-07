New Maori business programme will help business people thrive in bicultural NZ

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 16:26

Just released by Aspire2’s Business Management Programmes, the NZ Certificate in MÄori Business and Management (Level 3) opens its arms to tauira (students) and will be delivered entirely online. Designed to strengthen learners’ knowledge of tikanga MÄori in business, te reo and MÄori values, the programme welcomes iwi and others to work through its enquiring content and develop a greater understanding of how to work with MÄori business and businesspeople nationwide. After many long weeks, General Manager of Aspire2’s Distance Learning Division Tony Boyce and his team are delighted to be bringing the programme to fruition. The programme was launched last month at Parihaka Marae. Kuia and kaumÄtua Maata Wharehoka led the powhiri before bestowing a blessing on the programme and its future.

"We are humbled by this support and look forward to the opportunity to bring this programme to our local community and wider across Aotearoa," says Tony.

Already, the new Level 3 certificate is generating interest and enquiries from individuals keen to sign up. "It is relevant in New Zealand right now - as a country we are strengthening our bicultural focus, creating rich conversations around the leading role of tangata whenua and it is important today that businesses are supported to find a way forward in a culturally inclusive and respectful way."

The new programme will cover basic te reo MÄori in business, MÄori principles and values in the workplace, meeting protocols, and MÄori management techniques and styles. Ideal for those working within or alongside MÄori organisations, Tony says the kaupapa can be valuable both to MÄori keen to develop their business skills, and non-MÄori wanting to strengthen their awareness of how MÄori business works.

Delivered full-time over 20 weeks or part-time over 40 weeks, students can study from anywhere in New Zealand and will be supported by MÄori-speaking staff who have strong connections to business.