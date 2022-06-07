Kiwis can now snap up a KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 16:25

New KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff is the treat chocolate and biscuit lovers have been waiting for

KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff is finally arriving in Aotearoa to inspire a bigger, bolder break with a biscuity twist.

Combining the iconic crisp oven-baked wafer finger of KitKat Chunky with the beloved caramelised biscuit spread of Lotus Biscoff, this launch will be sure to satisfy.

Nestlé New Zealand Head of Marketing Fern Castellanos said "We’ve seen an undeniable love for both KitKat and Lotus Biscoff and are so thrilled to unite these flavour sensations to create a new range for Kiwis."

"We want to excite KitKat fans with a tasty new texture experience that would leave them longing for their next break," Castellanos added.

Global Brand Director Biscoff Kathleen Buyst said "We are very excited to collaborate with KitKat to offer an exciting combination of Biscoff’s creamy spread, crunchy Biscoff crumbs and KitKat’s classic milk chocolate and crispy wafers."

The new KitKat Chunky with Biscoff is now available to purchase in a 41.5g bar (RRP $1.89) at supermarkets and convenience retailers nationally.