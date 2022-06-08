TRA announces strategic partnership with ThinkTV - TRA

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 09:00

Leading insight and research agency TRA and industry body ThinkTV, are announcing a strategic partnership to provide best practice insights to NZ marketers about advertising effectiveness. The collaboration will see TRA and ThinkTV regularly identify New Zealand’s favourite TVCs and provide key insights for all stakeholders - marketers and agencies - to better understand what makes a TVC loved by audiences and effective for brands.

Jodene Murphy, GM, ThinkTV said: "At ThinkTV we're all about helping marketers and their agencies get the best out of their advertising investment by connecting them with research and insights that demonstrate what drives campaign effectiveness and ultimately the best commercial returns.

"The critical role that TV advertising plays in generating commercial results for brands is well documented. But the right media choices are only part of the puzzle. There is so much data now to show that it is just as important to make great creative choices but it is much harder to quantify what makes a great creative choice. That's why we wanted to work with TRA. They have such a deep understanding of market research and advertising effectiveness which means they not only can build a picture of what New Zealanders think and feel but using their Creative Edge framework they can also really get under the skin of what makes a TVC great."

Carl Sarney, Head of Strategy, TRA said: "TRA exists to help people get better outcomes from the organisations that serve them. We partnered with ThinkTV to continue learning about New Zealanders favourite TV ads so we could share the insights with brands and marketers.

"By looking at the themes across the favourite ads, and speaking to the marketers behind those ads, we can share key learnings about how to craft remarkable, rewarding brand stories that get remembered and ultimately translate to sales results," Sarney explained.

"We’re sharing these insights to inspire marketers to use creative storytelling in the most effective way possible; plus who doesn't love the healthy competition that a ranking brings," he concluded.

Results of the latest iteration of the Favourite Ads Survey conducted in April 2022, under the new partnership have just been finalised. A representative sample of more than 1,000 Kiwis, aged 18 to 60 years old were asked a simple unprompted question - "What’s your favourite ad on TV at the moment?" Participants were also asked why they liked the ad and how it made them feel.

New Zealander's top 10 favourite ads in April 2022 were:

1. Trustpower - Meant to be Together/Four Legs Good +1 place since December

2. Westpac - Together Greater +1

3. ASB - Ben and Amy -2

4. McDonald’s - General promotions +1

5. ANZ - We Do How +2

6. V Energy - Can You Feel It +4

7. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Safe Limits +1

8. Cadbury - Mum’s Birthday Returning to the list

9. KFC - General promotions Same place

10. Mitre 10 - With You All The Way New to list

Sarney said: "Through looking at the ads that make the favourite list we arrived at five key principles for creating popular and effective work. This is invaluable insight to share with brand marketers to ensure future ads are effective and yield commercial results."

To read more about New Zealand’s Favourite ads, the key principles for creating popular and effective work, and to hear from the marketers who commissioned these ads, click here.

The Favourite Ads Survey, compiled by TRA and ThinkTV will be completed quarterly providing an annual project sample size of more than 4000 kiwis. Results of the next survey will be released in September.