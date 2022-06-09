Rabobank and Silver Fern Farms partner on financing facility

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 08:46

Rabobank has partnered with Silver Fern Farms (SFF) Ltd, acting as Joint Sustainability Coordinator on Silver Fern Farms’ NZD 320 million sustainability-linked financing facility, announced this week.

Rabobank New Zealand CEO Todd Charteris said the new facility was one of the first of its type for New Zealand’s red meat processing sector.

"Silver Fern Farms and Rabobank have a strong relationship which dates back to 2004 and we share a deep commitment to sustainable food production," he said.

"As a global food and agribusiness banking specialist, Rabobank has significant experience providing sustainable finance solutions for our clients across the globe, and we are delighted to partner with Silver Fern Farms on this new facility."

The facility will see Silver Fern Farms receive financial incentives as it delivers on sustainability targets linked to its newly-developed Sustainability Action Plan, while equally paying a premium on its lending margin if it does not achieve these targets.

Silver Fern Farms Chief Financial Officer Vicki McColl said the company was pleased to work with Rabobank, given the bank’s global knowledge and expertise in sustainable finance.

"In addition to enabling further growth of our business, the new facility will help deliver on our sustainability agenda which is firmly focused on meeting customer demand for sustainably produced and processed red meat as well as building new forms of value for our farmer suppliers," she said.

Mr Charteris said sustainable finance was becoming increasingly common around the world and strong growth was expected in New Zealand’s sustainable finance market in the years ahead.

"Many of our New Zealand-based corporate clients are in the process of developing long-term sustainability targets or already have them in place. Through sustainability linked facilities, we aim to marry the needs of environmentalism with the needs of capitalism and embed financial incentives to support and reward our clients to achieve their ambitious targets," he said.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainable finance, Rabobank joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance in October last year. And as member of this global banking alliance, we have committed to reach net-zero financed emissions across our global portfolio by 2050."