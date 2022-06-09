NZ Herald celebrates an all-time high in audience numbers - NZME

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 13:02

New Zealand Media and Entertainment continues to keep Kiwis in the know with more than 2.6 million- of us keeping up with the latest news via its multiple news platforms, with the NZ Herald brand audience at an all-time high and OneRoof continuing to go from strength to strength.

News readership results released by Nielsen today show the Herald is at an all-time high, with 2.25 million Kiwis engaging with its platforms across a week. Its weekly print readership is up 21,000 and weekend paper readership also on the rise, with almost 800,000 Kiwis now reaching for the Weekend Herald or Herald on Sunday.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness says the latest results show audiences continue to flock to NZ Herald’s trusted, quality news platforms.

"We saw a noticeable increase in news readership due to COVID, and we expected that might drop as life slowly returns to normal. So we are pleased to see our audiences continue to show their support and seek quality, trusted news content - be it through digital or print."

NZME’s daily newspapers the NZ Herald, Hawke’s Bay Today, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Northern Advocate and Whanganui Chronicle reach 314,000 more people per week than all other daily competitor newspapers combined.

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions also continue to grow year on year, totalling 140,000 - including more than 83,000 paid digital-only subscribers.

NZME’s property news and listing destination platform, OneRoof, has grown by 4 percent across both its commercial and residential print platforms, now reaching 779,000-+ Kiwis.

Key highlights at a glance:

- More than 2.6 million Kiwis keep up with the latest news through NZME’s news platforms-.

- 744,000 Kiwis across NZ tune into Newstalk ZB every week for the best news and talkback~

- Business Desk has 150,000 monthly users, including more than 200 of New Zealand’s biggest companies and government departments

- The NZ Herald reaches more than 2.2 million Kiwis every week++, up 27,000 readers on last quarter.

- Herald on Sunday remains New Zealand’s number one Sunday paper with 348,000 readers.

- OneRoof - NZME’s print and digital platform that provides housing market trends, insights and commentary - reaches 779,000 Kiwis-+.

- Viva Magazine - #1 quarterly women’s magazine reaching 138,000 readers

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs says the latest readership survey results build on NZME’s recent success in the latest GfK Commercial Radio audience survey, which saw Newstalk ZB remaining top commercial station for the 14th year running, and The Mike Hosking Breakfast seeing record numbers for any commercial radio breakfast show in the country.

"NZME is an innovative, creative, forward-thinking business and we are continually transforming and adapting. To see the continued growth across our news platforms - be it print, digital or audio is fantastic, and we thank our audiences across New Zealand for their continued support," he says.