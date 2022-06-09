CyberCX NZ strengthens local capability with acquisition of Consegna Cloud

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 15:43

CyberCX, Australia and New Zealand’s largest cyber security services firm, with a workforce of over 1,000 across the trans-Tasman, has today strengthened its position as a market leader for cloud security and solutions, with the acquisition of cloud specialist companies Tracer Cloud and Consegna Cloud.

The acquisition of Consegna and Tracer Cloud, both well recognised for their deep expertise in cloud services, further bolsters CyberCX’s cloud security capabilities, bringing together a trans-Tasman workforce of over 150 cloud security and solutions specialists.

CyberCX New Zealand continues to grow and invest in its local capability across cyber and cloud security services, with the number of New Zealand employees expected to reach 200 by the end of the year.

Bringing Consegna into the CyberCX group further enhances CyberCX New Zealand’s depth and breadth of capability and service offerings for NZ customers, reinforcing its position as an end-to-end cyber and cloud security services partner for enterprise and government. Consegna was founded in 2016 and has a strong presence across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand. A specialist in AWS, Consegna has been awarded AWS Services Partner of the Year in New Zealand for the last two consecutive years and achieved AWS Premier Partner status in 2020, one of only nine companies globally to reach this level in 2020.

Tracer Cloud was founded in 2017 and is a cloud security professional services firm and a multi-cloud specialist, with a strong footprint in Australia, particularly across enterprise, federal and state government customers, and exceptional capabilities in AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and hybrid cloud technologies.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said today’s announcement reinforces CyberCX’s strategic focus in maintaining a leading edge in cloud security and cloud professional services, "As we continue to see acceleration of digital and cloud adoption across the economy, CyberCX is committed to providing the leading specialist cloud services, including strategic advisory, design and architecture, engineering, security assurance and cloud management.

"Our mission is to drive business value for our New Zealand customers through enabling secure and sustainable cloud adoption and growth."

Cloud adoption continues to grow at a rapid rate across the economy. According to McKinsey, COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation by 10 years, while GlobalData predicts enterprise spending on cloud computing in the region to reach nearly $20 billion by 2025.

"CyberCX understands the critical importance of data sovereignty and data security, as New Zealand enterprises and government agencies face unprecedented cyber threats and attacks. As organisations increasingly move their customer and citizen data into the cloud, data security has become the highest priority consideration - this cannot be overstated.

"With Consegna and Tracer Cloud joining CyberCX, we have the leading experts in cloud security services in New Zealand and across the trans-Tasman, with exceptional scale and capability," Paitaridis added.

Consegna Managing Director John Taylor said bringing the capabilities of his team into the CyberCX group will be a game-changer, "We’re incredibly proud of what Consegna has achieved in recent years, with client and industry recognition, and remain committed to delivering the highest quality cloud services and our sovereign market presence in New Zealand. In joining forces with CyberCX we are creating a cloud services and cloud security powerhouse, this is great for Consegna, our customers and the New Zealand market."

CyberCX New Zealand CEO Brett Moore said today’s announcement further highlighted CyberCX’s competitive advantage in cyber and cloud security, "Consegna is well-known as a leading cloud services organisation in New Zealand - by combining the capabilities of CyberCX and Consegna, we can offer a unique and compelling blend of cyber security, risk and compliance, cloud solutions and technologies expertise to our customers across New Zealand to support their digital transformation programs."