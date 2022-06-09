Anthem wins Boutique PR Consultancy at PR Asia Awards 2022

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 16:59

Leading independent communications and marketing agency Anthem has been named Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year in the PR Awards Asia 2022.

Anthem was the only New Zealand agency shortlisted in this category, alongside four agencies from Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. Furthermore, Anthem was the only New Zealand finalist in the Australia/New Zealand PR Consultancy of the Year category.

Anthem and ANZ also won a Bronze award for the ANZ Watch Women Win campaign, designed to encourage and inspire New Zealand women to succeed in whatever field they choose, in the ‘Corporate Publications’ category.

The PR Awards Asia celebrate the region’s most outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and organisations in the communications industry. Judged by leading communication professionals and senior agency executives, the awards are an opportunity to spotlight work that drives the public relations industry forward.

Carolyn Kerr, Anthem Co-Founder and Managing Director, is extremely proud of Anthem’s achievements over the past year and for its business performance to receive this top honour regionally.

"We are thrilled the talents, performance, dedication, and culture of our team has been recognised in the Asia region, through the Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year award. My business partner, Jane Sweeney, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team and partners, who pull out all the stops every day to deliver stand out work. We’re also incredibly grateful for our amazing clients who trust us with their reputations and brands."

"We’re delighted that our work with Peter Parussini and the team at ANZ saw us take home the Bronze for the ANZ Watch Women Win campaign, which is a piece of work we all poured our hearts into for an important cause," says Kerr.

Anthem has spent the past year establishing a Best Place to Work framework including launching Anthem Academy, its learning and development programme. It has formed new strategic partnerships with industry and business organisations including the Institute of Directors’ Chapter Zero (as the Official Communications Partner), Diversity Works, the Sustainable Business Council and TupuToa, as part of its DEI and Sustainability strategies.

"We will draw on our successes and the learnings from the past year as we look to roll out further Best Place to Work initiatives and activate our plans for growth, while living our purpose of helping our clients find their most powerful voice," adds Kerr.