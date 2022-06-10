'It's crunch time' in Kiwi-grown peanut trial

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 10:25

Local peanut butter maker Pic Picot is hopeful that outcomes of the Kiwi peanut crop will bring him one step closer to a 100 per cent New Zealand-made nutty spread.

The harvest of field trial peanut crops in Northland is nearing completion this week as part of a project looking into the feasibility of commercially growing the nuts in New Zealand.

It’s the first year of a $1 million project funded by Picot Productions (makers of Pic’s Peanut Butter), Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund and Northland Inc, following a successful one-year feasibility study in 2021.

If the trial proves successful it would have significant positive impacts for the region - generating jobs both on-and off-farm, pumping funds into the local economy and supporting investment opportunities.

It is currently operational in five locations - two farms in Te KÅpuru, two on MÄori land near Kai Iwi Lakes and Awanui, and one farm near Kaingaroa. The coming season will see the number of sites expand to seven across Northland.

A sample harvest during the feasibility study in 2021 saw promising results and this year’s crops have provided further information on the cultivars most suited for potential commercial viability in the Northland climate.

Final results are due to be delivered in the coming months including an all-important taste test.

Pic is quietly confident that it’s a step in the right direction towards fully homegrown peanut butter in the future.

"We are one of the few producers in New Zealand that freshly roasts our own peanuts, so to be able to source them from our own backyard would be the cherry on top," says Pic.

"Not to mention the huge positive impact it would have in reducing our carbon footprint."

Pic’s currently imports approximately 2,500 tonnes of nuts to produce its peanut butter each year and while Kiwi crops wouldn’t be able to completely fulfil this demand, Pic says even having a portion grown locally would be a real win.

In January and February 2022, New Zealand imported fruit and nuts to the value of $65 million. Pic’s alone churns through one tonne of peanuts every hour to produce as many as 28,000 jars of peanut butter every single day.

Pic reckons "if we can pull this off and produce enough peanuts from Kiwi soil it’d make our peanut butter just that much peanut-better."

Once harvest is complete the nuts will be tested for taste and quality. Those that make the grade will be roasted and crushed at Peanut Butter World in sunny Nelson before they’re made into a very limited run of Pic’s Peanut Butter.

"We spend top dollar on imported Hi-Oleic nuts which are better for you, so we’re keen to match or better that quality," says Pic.

Vaughan Cooper, Acting Chief Executive of Northland Inc. says the trial is a significant project for the region that gives back to the community in more ways than one.

"Not only would peanut crops provide an economic boost, but the plants themselves also restore the soil and put nitrogen back in, creating a richer environment for the next crop in the cycle," says Vaughan.

If initial indications are proven correct, he believes it will provide confidence to investors and landowners that diversifying into peanut growing is the right move for Northland.

"This trial allows us to assess the opportunity and potential benefits of creating a new industry within Northland, while taking the risk out of diversification for our farmers," says Vaughan.

When run at scale the group behind the trial estimates crops could produce enough nuts for 4,500 jars of peanut butter per hectare, but the aim would be to double this to around 10,000 over time.

"While Northland is more well-known as kumara country than peanut province at the minute, I’m hopeful that won’t be the case forever," says Pic.

"I guess ultimately the proof will be in the peanuts."