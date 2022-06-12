Whittaker’s unveils new brand campaign honouring its past and positioning it for the future

Sunday, 12 June, 2022 - 11:24

Whittaker’s is delighted to introduce its new brand campaign, which reflects its values as a family-owned, proudly New Zealand chocolate maker, as well as its sense of fun. It features Whittaker’s Chocolate Lover and internationally renowned Kiwi actor Karl Urban as J.H. Whittaker.

The campaign features J.H. Whittaker visiting from the past in a Victorian-inspired chocolate time machine to brighten the lives of people he meets. Shot at recognisable Wellington locations, it is designed to be light-hearted, irreverent and quintessentially Kiwi.

Siblings Matt and Holly Whittaker, Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officers and great-grandchildren of J.H. Whittaker, say this is a significant milestone for Whittaker’s after nearly a decade of working with brand ambassador, Nigella Lawson.

"We loved working with Nigella for all those years and she has been instrumental in building our brand based on our unrelenting commitment to quality. We’re pleased that she remains a passionate Whittaker’s Chocolate Lover, but we’re also very excited about our new chapter," says Holly.

Whittaker’s continues to make all of its world class chocolate from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua, meeting growing demand for its products both in New Zealand and internationally. The new campaign is designed to reinforce the brand’s confidence in its past and its future.

Karl Urban, who plays Whittaker’s founder, says he is truly delighted to bring the character of time-travelling J.H. Whittaker to the screen in this fun, exciting new campaign for Whittaker’s chocolate.

"I absolutely love Whittaker’s. It is one hundred percent my favourite chocolate in the world and I’m proud to be associated with such an awesome, iconic Kiwi brand.

"When I’m working overseas for extended periods, Whittaker’s chocolate is the one thing I have sent over - a little home comfort that’s an essential part of my day," says Karl.

The wider team of locals involved in working with the Whittaker’s team to bring the campaign to life included Director, Peter Burger and Waitemata Film Company, along with Whittaker’s agencies of record, MBM for creative and marketing and AKQA for digital.

The chocolate time machine was made by Human Dynamo, a creative company that supplies design, model-making and technical fabrication from its studio and workshops in Miramar, Wellington.

Matt Whittaker says the Whittaker’s team was fortunate to have had access to world class talent and creatives right here to create the new campaign.

"We really value the contribution that everyone involved has made to this, and we can’t wait to hear what Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers think of it," says Matt.

The new campaign is live across TV, online video, cinema, digital, social and Out of Home from 12 June, and will also support the launch of exciting new products to be launched soon.