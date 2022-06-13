NZ company snaps up photo memory experiences at GOT Studio Tour

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 14:46

VISITORS to the world’s only Game of Thrones Studio Tour can now have their experiences captured by Magic Memories to relive and share.

Guests can catch their image with White Walkers, in the Hall of Faces, in Winterfell or on the iconic Iron Throne.

The new 110,000 square-foot Game of Thrones Studio Tour is located in Banbridge, Northern Ireland where much of the show’s filming took place and includes multimedia content created in partnership with Magic Memories, delivered directly to guests’ smart phones. This includes video, AR filters, selfie experiences and more.

Magic Memories’ Executive Director and founder John Wikstrom says the company - which last year increased its international partnership footprint by more than 30% - is excited to partner with Game of Thrones Studio Tour and immerse guests into the Seven Kingdoms in fun and innovative ways.

He said: "Winter has come to Magic Memories - and we’re delighted to be part of this incredible experience. Whether it’s a sitting on the Iron Throne or a close encounter with White Walkers, we’re working closely with our attraction partner to ensure a seamless delivery of personalised content experiences at key points throughout the attraction that guests will find hugely desirable and will want to share."

Game of Thrones Studio Tour invites visitors to step behind the scenes of The Seven Kingdoms and beyond and celebrate the making of the world’s most famous TV series. The expansive collection of costumes, props, sets and weapons, takes fans on a journey to discover the artistry, skill, and craft it took to make this epic production.

Mr Wikstrom says it has been a "lot of fun" for the team working with this iconic intellectual property - many of whom are huge fans of Game of Thrones.

He added: "Creating content experiences that stay true to the attraction’s brand, values and messages is fundamental to the success of Magic Memories in any one of our 200+ global partnerships.

"Our cloud-based operating system MagicOS™ enables Magic Memories to deliver its wide range of multimedia product experiences to all sizes of attractions - in fact, anywhere where people are celebrating being together at a branded experience."