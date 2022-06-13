42-home community to be built in Cambridge to provide accessible housing

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 15:34

The desperate need for affordable housing in the Waikato has driven a local charitable Trust to launch an ambitious development in the Waikato town of Cambridge. The Bridge Housing Trust, set up by The Brian Perry Charitable Trust, is to develop a brand new, 42-home community in Cambridge.

Peake Mews, will offer affordable, architecturally designed housing in an innovative, vibrant, and connected community. The site will include blocks of terraced 2 and 3 bedroom houses, with the master plan to incorporate, gardens and areas for outdoor active recreation.

At least half of the homes will be sold on the open market and the rest will be sold through a secured housing model, developed to create an alternative option to home ownership. The key objective is to create an integrated vibrant neighbourhood, providing secure and healthy homes, compact yet well-designed with great communal spaces. The outcome;

diverse communities with a range of leasehold and freehold models and collaborative partnerships to maximise long-term impact and security for the owners.

Jennifer Palmer, General Manager of The Brian Perry Charitable Trust, explains, "The Bridge Housing Trust was set up in late 2021 with the sole objective of doing something positive and lasting in the Waikato community to help combat the dire housing situation."

She says, "Research carried out by the Waikato Housing Initiative shows, the average Waikato house cost more than 17x the annual minimum wage. The number of properties in the hands of investors increased 191% between 1986 and 2018. Investors now own over a quarter of the occupied housing stock and the number of entry-level homes in Hamilton (<$500K) dropped from 84% in 2014 to 3% in 2021."

And she emphasises the problem isn’t going away, "The Waikato Housing Initiative found there to be a shortage of 7,500 houses in the Waikato today, with more than 50,000 new homes needed by 2043."

Jennifer Palmer adds, "The key focus of Brian Perry Charitable Trust is to make the community we live in, better to live in. Like many others, our Trustees, feel disillusioned by the grim statistics showing that home ownership is getting further and further out of reach for many New Zealanders. It’s reached breaking point. We set up the Bridge Housing Trust to look for solutions and had to think outside the box. We looked at models around the world that approach this problem differently and found the secured housing model."

"The objective of Secure Home is to provide quality, affordable housing, as well as long-term housing stability and security in the same way that freehold home ownership does.

"Proven successful overseas, the concept is relatively new to New Zealand, it was however successfully implemented by the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust. The model has been operating successfully there for a number of years and we have partnered with Queenstown to learn from them."

The Bridge Housing Trust has commissioned an award winning architectural firm to design the community and have partnered with a local building firm, with 20-years’ experience, to carry out construction.

Peake Mews is the first initiative to be launched by the Trust that plans to roll out the model throughout the Waikato. The first 13 freehold properties at Peake Mews have been released to the market with expected completion of this first tranche of home to be in May 2023.

Sacha Webb from Cambridge Real Estate who is selling the freehold titles says, "There’s a real need for affordable housing in Cambridge, like everywhere in New Zealand, we’ve seen a huge increase in house prices and a lot of people have been priced out of the market.

"This is a very exciting venture. The Brian Perry Charitable Trust has carried out some incredible projects in our community, such as the Avantidrome and our new Te Awa River Cycleway. These projects are always done to a very high standard and have had a hugely positive impact on our community. It’s essential in real estate to look at things differently, so to be on project that’s creating solutions to address the affordability crisis, is extremely rewarding."

The Bridge Housing Trust is currently taking registrations for those interested in applying for the secured home ownership option. The criteria and application process is outlined their website, bridgehousing.co.nz