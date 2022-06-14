Startup launches image library with 'a game-changing twist'

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 09:45

With American-based stock images seemingly having the monopoly in this space, Kiwi marketers are hard-pressed to find a picture of something other than Auckland’s Sky Tower.

Wellington startup, Excio, has decided to change that with the launch of their innovative token-based model for stock images that benefits both the end-user and the photographers. Excio is here to shake up the stock image game.

"Anyone in New Zealand looking for a stock image that beautifully represents our country knows it can be a challenge," says Excio CEO Ana Lyubich. "Excio provides imagery of New Zealand, so users no longer have to sift through endless pictures of the Sky Tower taken at different angles. However, we also make sure to represent other corners of the world in our content library."

Since the conception of Excio, the team has worked closely with the photography community to produce quality images that anyone can use.

"Our team personally processes every image to ensure quality and ensure our photographers capture something for everyone," says Lyubich.

The platform is powered by ‘PhotoTokens’. Purchasing just one PhotoToken means businesses have access to savings they wouldn’t otherwise have with traditional stock libraries. Although completely new, Excio's membership-based model has instantly resonated with both photographers and customers.

"We have been thrilled with the support of early adopter customers who haven't needed to wait for the library to reach a certain size to know they want to be part of this industry shake-up," Lybuich says. Excio's 30 'foundation supporters' include a wide range of organisations, such as Southern Cross Healthcare, the Institute of Directors, Wellington City Council, and design agency AKQA Aotearoa - reflecting the breadth of the stock image market.

"They all care as much about doing the right thing as they do about quality images and good value," adds Lyubich.

She adds, "One of Excio’s PhotoTokens will cost a company $500 for what is effectively a library card that provides them with ongoing access to all images in the Excio Library. This is just a fraction of the thousands of dollars a year that traditional stock service providers can typically charge."

With an Excio PhotoToken, businesses can download up to 500 images in a year, a number that will increase each year as the photo library grows.

On top of this, and in keeping with the Kiwi-way, Excio’s business model is also designed to benefit New Zealand photographers.

"Our idea came off the fact that photographers are often only given mere pennies for their hard work. Through our model, photographers will be paid upfront and fairly for their work."

As supporters of the ‘FairShare Photography’ movement, Excio has been building a community of photographers and creatives who share a passion for this cause. This movement aims to strengthen Kiwi photographers with networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities and fair pay.

By purchasing one of Excio’s PhotoTokens, customers will not only gain lifetime access to the Excio image library, but it will also be a step towards supporting the FairShare Photography movement.

For more information: https://excio.io/