Ngai Tahu to exit Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu partnership

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 11:02

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu jointly announce that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is formally exiting the partnership of nine iwi, so that it can exercise its kaitiaki responsibilities and rangatiratanga for Ngāi Tahu whānui.

"This move in a new direction for Ngāi Tahu is something that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has put a great deal of careful thought into," says Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere, Lisa Tumahai.

"Ngāi Tahu remain committed to and support the Whānau Ora guiding principles and overarching objectives. However, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu now has the capability and kaitiaki responsibilities to step forward and work in partnership with the Crown to achieve equitable wellbeing outcomes for whānau," says Mrs Tumahai.

Te Taumata co-chairs Gena Moses-Te Kani (Ngāti Kuia) and Dr Taku Parai (Ngāti Toa Rangatira) say that they have enjoyed eight years of partnership with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and look forward to working together in other ways for the continued support of whānau.

"The creation of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu was truly groundbreaking, bringing together nine iwi in the spirit of partnership and kotahitanga to deliver Whānau Ora across the South Island," says Ms Moses-Te Kani.

"It is a model based on innovation, creativity and a strengths-based approach and we are deeply proud of the success we achieved, and grateful to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu for their many contributions."

Ngāi Tahu is taking an iwi-led approach that gives true effect to tino rangatiratanga to achieve better wellbeing outcomes for Ngāi Tahu whānau within the takiwā.

"We are taking responsibility for the wellbeing of our own whānau and hapū by continuing our focus on self-determination which has anchored Ngāi Tahu for generations. Our iwi has a long history of leadership in the whānau wellbeing space and has been actively working to address social and economic inequities for whānau since our Treaty Settlement more than 20 years ago - over $650million for whānau and communities," says Mrs Tumahai. "We are committed in continuing to establish a true and authentic Te Tiriti partnership with the Crown."

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu joined with the eight iwi of Te Tauihu to form Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu in 2014 to advance Whānau Ora in the South Island.

"We acknowledge the work of Te Pūtahitanga in supporting our whānau. We strongly believe that now is the right time for us to directly fulfil the goals and aspirations of Ngāi Tahu whānau," says Mrs Tumahai.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will continue in its role as the Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island.

"It is our continued privilege to work with all whānau across Te Waipounamu - including Ngāi Tahu whānau - to achieve their aspirations. This includes maintaining our strong relationships with all 18 papatipu rūnanga and the many Ngāi Tahu entities we support," says Ms Moses-Te Kani.

"We absolutely respect and acknowledge the pursuit of mana motuhake that has led Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to their decision," says Dr Parai. "We still share the same goals when it comes to creating better outcomes for whānau Māori, and wish them the very best as they follow their own strategic direction."