Annual food price increase remains high at 6.8 percent - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 11:45

The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today.

Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, up from an increase of 6.4 percent in April 2022 compared with April 2021.

In May 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure:

grocery food prices increased 7.4 percent restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 6.0 percent fruit and vegetable prices increased 10 percent meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 7.0 percent non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.7 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement, with increasing prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food providing the second largest contribution.

