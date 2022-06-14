Cruise line's first expedition ship in Alaska launched - Cruise World in NZ

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 16:15

American Queen Voyages - famous for its paddlewheeler river cruises - launched its first expedition ship last month, with the new, luxury, 186-guest Ocean Victory debuting in Alaska to offer a season of 11 and 12-night deep-nature adventures from May to September this year and also in 2023 and 2024.

To mark the maiden Alaska voyage of Ocean Victory, earlybird savings of up to US$2000 per couple are available for bookings made for her 2023 and 2024 sailings by June 30, 2022.

Adding to the value are a choice of complimentary inclusions such as a pre-cruise hotel stay, all onboard meals, onboard beverages, comprehensive shore excursions, port charges and ships gratuities.

Purpose-built for low impact, high-comfort exploration in remote areas and sporting an innovative design and swept-back X-bow that promises a smoother ride, the deluxe, eco-friendly Ocean Victory can access secluded destinations bigger ship cannot reach. Fusing luxury and adventure and exuding the ambience of a contemporary boutique hotel, the new, hi-tech, clean-fuel ship boasts a spectacular, aft-facing infinity pool, two outdoor hot tubs, retractable over-water observation decks, two restaurants, panoramic lounge, library, fitness centre, piano bar and 93 luxury staterooms - all with ocean views and the majority with private balconies.

Ocean Victory carries Zodiac craft, kayaks and a team of naturalists, marine biologists, scientists and historians. The cruise line has also teamed up with the California Polytechnic State University, the Sound Science Research Collective and Sitka Sound Science to bring experts and students onboard for daily lectures and hands-on demonstrations. And unique hydrophone technology onboard allows guests to listen to the mystical sounds of humpback whales underwater.

American Queen Voyages’ first foray into Alaska sees the line take lovers of casual luxury and nature to secluded, less visited villages as well as breathtaking glaciers and wildlife sanctuaries between Vancouver in Canada and Sitka in Alaska.

Smaller, more remote and less visited destinations in Alaska featured in the cruises include the Russian- flavoured island town of Sitka, the black bears, humpback whales and bald eagles of Frederick Sound, the hiking, moose and native Tlingit culture of Kake, the spectacular glaciers dropping into the fjords of Endicott and Tracy Arms, the pristine ‘Little Norway’ wilderness of Petersburg, the harbour village of Wrangell, the towering sea cliffs and waterfalls of Misty Fjords, the traditional Tsimshian community of Metlakatla and the colourful native culture and salmon centre of Ketchikan.

A choice of complimentary shore and Zodiac excursions as well as kayaking from the ship’s own marine platform will be available throughout each voyage.

The inaugural 2022 season for Ocean Victory is already 80 per cent sold but there are multiple sailings now on sale for departures from May to September in 2023 and 2024. An 11-night Alaska expedition package between Vancouver and Sitka aboard Ocean Victory in May, 2024, is available from US$4803 per person, twin-share, in an ocean-view stateroom, including a pre-cruise hotel stay in Vancouver and a 10-night nature-infused journey from Vancouver to Sitka. This is a saving of US$1000 per person. Fares include onboard beverages, shore excursions and ship gratuities. The saving is valid for bookings made by June 30, 2022. Conditions apply.

- To book, consumers or travel agents can contact the New Zealand representative for American Queen Voyages, Cruise World, on 0800 500 732 or via info@cruiseworld.co.nz or www.cruiseworld.co.nz .

American Queen Voyages offers an extensive and diverse mix of river, lake, ocean and expedition sailings across North and Central America.