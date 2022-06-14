Company-X wins ExportNZ Top Tech Companies award

Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 - 16:18

Company-X is acknowledged as one of the Top Tech Companies of 2022 by ExportNZ.

Co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes was presented with the award at the 50th anniversary celebration of ExportNZ at Zealong Tea Estate, Hamilton, on June 9, by ExportNZ director of advocacy Catherine Beard and Employers and Manufacturers Association board member Colin Birch.

Company-X was nominated by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise because of its growth through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company-X supplied software and hardware that enabled clients teams to work from home and provide remote assistance to team members or clients still in the field.

During the pandemic Company-X won a Reseller News Innovation Award for Voxcoda, a software as a service solution that turns text into humanlike voices, and the Best Professional Service Innovation Award at the Hamilton Central Business Association CBD Awards.

Members of the Company-X team won the Women in ICT Awards during the pandemic and the Microsoft Most Valued Professional Global Skills Challenge.

"I’m honoured Company-X was recognised with this award and feel extremely proud," Hughes said.

"For me it’s confirmation of our amazing team and the fantastic work they've been doing."

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett added: "Our team has successfully navigated the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, winning awards and achieving growth. It’s wonderful to be recognised for this."