Dairy Women's Network receives grant funding to 'support women farming for the future'

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 10:07

Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) has been successful in achieving two years of funding support from the Government’s sustainable food and fibre futures grant funding.

Jules Benton, Dairy Women’s Network CEO, said "almost half a million dollars has been allocated to support a new programme that will empower farming women to create innovative solutions to a variety of challenges and issues facing farmers."

"But the truly exciting part of this programme is the ability of those who are part of it to share their learnings with their communities and the 11,000 DWN members", said Jules Benton.

The project will expand the DWN’s Business Groups, focusing on members, who will pilot a programme of wrap around services, developing a central knowledge hub and providing coaching to support Business Group Leaders.

"The primary goal of the programme is to enable and empower Dairy Women’s Network members to farm for the future so that our amazing sector, that is experiencing rapid change, can grow and adapt with a positive focus.

"We encourage our members to challenge the status quo and this programme will allow, not only that, but an on-sharing of their experiences and knowledge to help others in the group drive change in their own environments, community and businesses," said Jules Benton.

The programme members have joined the programme because they are individuals who create change on their farms, in their farming partnerships and within their teams, and are conduits of knowledge back into their wider communities.

"I truly believe that this professional development will lead to great things in our farming sector; creating knowledge, leadership and innovation to empower the industry and aid with decision making in the future", says Jules Benton.

More information is available at https://www.dwn.co.nz/community/farming-for-the-future-leaders-programme/