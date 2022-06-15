Vertiv Geist RTS makes redundant power backbone to distributed IT applications

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 12:31

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv™ Geist™ Rack Transfer Switch (RTS), a new line of transfer switches that provides redundant power to single-corded devices. Available now throughout Asia, including South Korea and Japan, Australia and New Zealand, the Geist Rack Transfer Switch enables reliable switching to an alternative power source when the primary source fails or is unavailable. The space-saving device is ideal for use in distributed IT networks and edge locations.

The Vertiv Geist RTS instantly detects loss of power and automatically switches the load to an alternative source in less than 4 to 8 milliseconds, allowing the supported servers and other critical devices to continue to operate through a planned or unplanned outage. It is currently available in basic upgradeable and enhanced intelligence models, with switched and outlet-level monitored models launching later in 2022. Basic upgradeable models include the intelligence needed today, with the option to upgrade technology as needs evolve. Enhanced intelligence models provide a comprehensive view of critical IT equipment power usage, available either at the rack or via remote access.

The Geist RTS is available in 1U and 2U rack mount designs, enabling users to easily mount rack power distribution units (rPDUs) within the U-space of any standard rack or cabinet. Select models are available with Combination Outlet C13/C-19, simplifying the selection and purchasing process, and providing flexibility for customer applications.

"Vertiv is a leader in flexible, customisable solutions that satisfy the scalable growth requirements of the data centre, and we continue to meet those needs in support of the expanding edge and IoT and 5G technologies and applications," said Wesley Lim, senior director for IT and Management Systems, Vertiv Asia. "As more computing moves to the edge, an outage in a single rack can grind business to a halt, making redundant power one of the core backbones of a distributed IT or edge location. "

In addition to providing redundant power, the Vertiv™ Geist™ RTS also proactively monitors the IT environment, including temperature, humidity, and airflow. Users also have the option to enhance device monitoring features, with remote monitoring of IT power usage. The Vertiv Geist RTS can support up to 24 outlets for higher-density rack configurations.

The Vertiv Geist RTS is ideal for banking, healthcare, financial services, education, energy, government and transportation industries that operate micro data centers, distributed IT networks or edge data centers.

For more information about Vertiv and its products, visit Vertiv.com.