New Zealand's Sounds Air goes live on Amadeus - Zeno Group

Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 - 15:44

New Zealand’s Blenheim -based carrier Sounds Air has signed with Amadeus to make its content available to travel sellers across the world through the Amadeus Travel Platform. Sounds Air is hosted by the Takeflite Solutions passenger service system and this development is a result of a new partnership between Amadeus and Takeflite that provides enhanced global distribution options to regional airlines.

Travel management companies, corporations, tour operators, retail travel agencies, online travel agencies, and metasearch players that are connected through the Amadeus Travel Platform will be able to easily search, book, and service reservations on Sounds Air. Using their preferred Amadeus interface, they will gain access to the airline’s flight schedules, load changes, seat maps and fare families as well as real-time flight updates. These options will empower travel sellers to tailor offerings to their customers’ specific requirements, generating more value for both customer and airline. "Amadeus facilitates the sales and distribution of travel on a global scale, connecting travel providers with travel sellers, and we see great value in having our content on the Amadeus Travel Platform. Amadeus will be implementing Sounds Air content with end-to-end integration, which will bring back-office benefits for sellers and ease the utilization of the agency online booking tool to book flights for our airline," said Andrew Crawford, CEO, Sounds Air.

"We are excited to work with Sounds Air and honored to be selected as the carrier’s first travel distribution partner. Thanks to our technology and our people, we've developed the largest network of travel sellers that will help Sounds Air expand its reach, along with the potential to scale and the opportunity to reach more travelers with the right offer. We look forward to supporting the carrier’s growth as travel rebuilds with premium technology," said Lance Batty, Director, Airlines, Pacific, Amadeus. From a single Cessna Caravan operating one route across the Cook Straight, Sounds Air has grown in 34 years in New Zealand. Today it operates across major cities with scheduled flights between Blenheim, Christchurch, Nelson, Paraparaumu, Picton, Taupo, Wanaka, Wellington, and Westport. Sounds Air is on a journey to ‘Zero Emission’ flight and has aspirations to be the first ‘Zero Emission’ carrier in Australasia by 2030. It is working with several suppliers worldwide to achieve these ambitions.