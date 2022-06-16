Weaker global milk demand set to push dairy prices marginally lower - global report

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 08:58

Weaker global milk demand set to push dairy commodity prices marginally lower in remainder of 2022 - global report

Despite global milk production looking set to decrease for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q2 2022, weakening global demand is expected to create a scenario that will see moderate price declines in dairy commodities during the second half of the year, according to new global report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

In its latest Dairy Quarterly report - Are we there yet?, Rabobank says milk production in the "Big-7" dairy export regions (New Zealand, Australia, the EU, the US, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina) has contracted year-on-year (YOY) for three consecutive quarters and is forecast to contract for a fourth consecutive quarter in quarter two 2022 -something which hasn’t happened since 2012-2013.

"The current slowdown in global milk output is directly related to higher costs of production and weather events. In the past, production has recovered and surpassed previous peaks, but now there are structural issues that could limit a significant rebound in production from some key exporters," Rabobank senior analyst Emma Higgins said.