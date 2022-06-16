Mortgage Express appoints Sarah Johnston as new CEO

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 09:52

Mortgage Express Limited (Mortgage Express) announced today that Sarah Johnston has been appointed CEO of the company. Sarah succeeds outgoing General Manager, David Gopperth, assuming responsibility for her new role effective 1 June 2022.

"Sarah Johnston is the perfect choice for our Mortgage Express leadership role. Her strong, long-term relationships with lenders reassures both advisers and our clients that she connects with and understands the mortgage industry," said Chief Operations Officer for Harcourts Auckland Regional Office, Jo Clifford.

Sarah’s extensive background in the finance and mortgage industry spans well over 20 years, including 18 years at Mortgage Express, 14 of those as the former CEO, and more recently, 4 years in her role of CEO of Astute Financial since 2018.

Sarah's new responsibilities include overseeing the operations of both Astute and Mortgage Express as CEO, supported by a business development manager who is in the process of being appointed.

"My role at Astute hasn’t changed. If anything, it complements the role I’ll be taking on at Mortgage Express," said Sarah.

"Sarah’s knowledge of what advisers need to achieve to ensure they are able to assist as many clients as possible provides a platform for support to our existing advisers and a welcoming company to those who are looking for a support change in their current structure," said Jo Clifford. "We look forward to Sarah joining our team."

New leadership brings other changes to the business too, with a renewed focus on adviser wellbeing being a top priority for Sarah. A rebrand of the Mortgage Express brand, along with an enhanced website and digital platform, will further support adviser efforts.

"Our investment in marketing and technology will improve lead generation and lift our brand. At the same time these tools will assist our advisers to grow their own businesses, with the support of Mortgage Express and Astute, and without the added complications of licensing and compliance," said Sarah.

"We’re excited about the future prospects at Mortgage Express and the opportunities available to advisers within the group, and encourage advisers who are looking for a strong support network to reach out."

Mortgage Express branded mortgage adviser, Suzanne Isherwood, who has been with the group since she started in the industry said, "I chose Mortgage Express as it’s a family orientated organization that has helped me grow my business and develop a team. MX is always looking at ways to improve our systems, marketing, and developing more business. There is first-class back-office support with compliance, training and much more, plus access to a great referral network with Harcourts."