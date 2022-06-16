Kylie Borrie joins Mortgage Express as mortgage adviser

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 10:11

Mortgage Express Limited (Mortgage Express) announced today that Kylie Borrie has joined Mortgage Express as a mortgage adviser, effective 01 June 2022.

Ms. Borrie joins Mortgage Express following 22 years at ANZ where she worked in a home lending role. She brings with her years of experience and expertise in providing tailored financial advice and mortgage solutions.

"Having decided on a career change, I found myself really missing the role that I had played in helping our local community achieve their goals," says Ms. Borrie. "Over the space of two years, we’ve lost all three major banks, and just knowing that I can once again play a role in the community helped guide my career choice."

"As the Eastern Bay of Plenty has always been my home, it’s where my family all live, I have a vested interest in our community’s success."

"We’re thrilled to have Kylie join our team," says Sarah Johnston, CEO of Mortgage Express. "We believe that Kylie’s skills, experience and knowledge will have a real impact on our team."