Wool farmers urged to take 'simple step' to secure prosperous future

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 10:29

The Campaign for Wool NZ Trust (CFWNZ) is encouraging New Zealand sheep farmers registered under the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme (NZFAP) for their meat production to take the "very simple step" of adding their NZFAP assurance code to their wool specification sheet.

"This makes sure our farmers’ beautiful wool can be branded and marketed under this important new quality standard," explains CFWNZ Chair Tom O’Sullivan. "The NZFAP is important, because it provides assurances to consumers across the globe that our wool is produced with integrity, traceability, and animal health and welfare top of mind. We’re hearing that while many of our farmers are already signed up to the programme for their meat operation, they might have neglected to include their NZFAP assurance code on their wool specification to ensure their wool is sold and promoted as NZFAP certified."

The wool industry adopted the NZFAP as a national standard for wool in September 2021, and Tom says although there’s been an increase in farmers including their NZFAP assurance code on their wool specification sheet in recent months, there is still a long way to go.

Tom, himself an experienced sheep farmer based in Hawke’s Bay, says farmers could be slow to include their assurance code because they think the NZFAP auditing process might be expensive, daunting, or overly rigorous. "But there is no additional cost to farmers. When the NZFAP auditors visit a farm, wool is automatically included in the audit process."

And Tom cautions that those who don’t join NZFAP, which was established under the Red Meat Profit Partnership - a joint initiative between the red meat sector and MPI, may be disadvantaged in the future. "Their wool can only be sold as a base commodity, without the quality assurance assessment that supports the blood, sweat and tears that has gone into producing it."

"We don’t know exactly what’s ahead, but what we do know is that globally, consumers are demanding more transparency when it comes to the production of their food and fibre," he continues. "Some of Campaign for Wool’s major partners have told us that they plan to promote their products as NZFAP certified, and by extension, drive demand, improve pricing, and grow market share both here and offshore. Right now, there’s not enough NZFAP certified strong wool flowing through the system to do that, and we need volume to be able to market it. Whilst premiums may take some time to build, they will come."

"Eventually, the big wool brands might only use NZFAP certified wool, leaving uncertified farmers out in the cold."

Tom says he’s keen to see farmers investigate the NZFAP process more fully at www.nzfap.com and see if it might suit to sign up.

"’Audit’ can be a scary word," acknowledges Tom, "but the system is simple, fair and any self-respecting wool grower will be more than meeting the minimum requirements to enjoy the benefits of certification."

CFWNZ itself joined as an associate member on September 1st, 2021. "We’re all about providing confidence and certainty to the millions of consumers across the world who are looking for guarantees that our products are authentic and safe."

"For sheep farmers that are already NZFAP certified all they need to do is add their NZFAP assurance code to their wool specification sheet," Tom concludes. "For those that are not, I would really encourage them to consider signing up and joining. This will give our exporters the ability to market all New Zealand wool as the most beautiful, natural, ethically-produced super-fibre on the planet, backed by true independently audited origin, traceability, and robust animal welfare standards."