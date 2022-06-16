Blue sky day for ski as pre-departure testing dropped - TIA

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 12:06

The tourism industry is excited that pre-departure testing will finish at 11.59pm Monday 20 June just in time for the ski season, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA).

The new date will see New Zealand come into line with much of the rest of the world, giving travellers confidence to book a trip to our shores.

Throughout the pandemic, TIA has supported the health-based response that clearly has saved many lives.

"The removal of pre-departure testing will make it easier for prospective visitors to choose New Zealand when weighing up where to holiday," says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

"We’re excited that we can now move into the next phase of recovery and confidently welcome more international manuhiri (visitors) to our shores."

Ms Ingram says the earlier date will be a boost for the ski industry, with the news following Queenstown’s biggest snowfall in years over the weekend.