New educational resources will bring Ngai Tahu purakau into the classroom

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 12:58

Maori consultancy NAIA is proud to launch He Korero, a platform for digital Maori storytelling, with the first short 2D animation in a series that tells the stories of Ngai Tahu. Managing Director Charisma Rangipunga (Ngai Tahu, Taranaki, Nga Rauru, Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Hinematua) says that these animated purakau will bring the art of storytelling into the digital age.

"The inspiration for He korero comes directly from our tipuna. We wanted to build upon a long history of storytelling, with the intention to educate and encourage connection to our culture and history," says Ms Rangipunga. "Watching my boys engage with technology and enjoy learning about the histories of other lands, of other cultures, was a key moment for me. It was digital, it was fun, it was entertaining and they were learning at the same time - they loved it. It made me think about how we can create digital fireplaces for our tamariki and rangatahi to learn from and celebrate their own tipuna, their own histories. We wanted to create a resource that would share the innovations and marvels of te ao Maori in an engaging and captivating way."

This series of animations has been led by NAIA’s Chief Storyteller Rocky Roberts (NgÄi Tahu, Ngati Rarua, Ngati Hinematua), who says it is all about capturing the stories of NgÄi Tahu ancestors and their incredible exploits.

"Basically we just wanted to tell stories about how amazingly clever our people were," says Mr Roberts. "We saw an opportunity to reach an audience who are not likely to read old manuscripts and books, or perhaps don’t live close to their marae - people who are more likely to turn to digital content."

Released today, the first episode tells the story of Mako at the battle of Opokihi, and was created collaboratively with local experts Iaean Cranwell (Ngati Mako, Ngati Kuri, Ngati Mamoe, Ngai Tahu) and Maurice ManawatÅ« (Ngati Kuri) who provided insight into the story and ensured the cultural content was correct. Ngati Mako designer Morgan Mathews-Hale was also brought in to work with Florida-based animator Brett Underhill to incorporate an authentically MÄori look and feel. He Korero has been created with the support of Te Matawai and the NgÄi Tahu Fund.

"We hope these stories make people feel proud about themselves and learn how amazing our tipuna were," says Mr Roberts. "Our goal is to help many other hapÅ« celebrate their history and ancestors in this way."

He Korero is free to view online, and is available as a resource for teachers to use when teaching New Zealand history. Each episode will be available in both te reo Maori and in English. NAIA has worked with kaiako Gaynor and Grant Hakaria to develop accompanying learning resources for the animations. Gaynor and Grant have extensive experience teaching in schools, both mainstream and bilingual, as well as supporting teachers and whanau in immersion kura.

"The launch of this series of purakau is timely with the development of our Te Takanga o Te Wa and Aotearoa New Zealand Histories curriculum, and the redesign on Te Marautanga o Aotearoa," says Mrs Hakaria. "Our tamariki are naturally creative and it’s exciting to think about them as our future storytellers, retelling these purakau to celebrate the deeds of our ancestors and deepen their connection to our whenua."