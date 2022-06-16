Mercury launches unlimited fibre broadband offers

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 13:38

Mercury has launched ‘Mercury Broadband’, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their Mercury Account.

Mercury Chief Marketing Officer Julia Jack says customers can now enjoy broadband support and service, bundled with their energy, in one easy-to-manage bill.

"Our customers tell us they’re busier than ever and are looking for ways to make life easier. This is about providing multiple services in a single place, to free up their time for the things that matter in life.

"This is just the beginning of Mercury Broadband - we’re looking forward to adding more offers over time, which we know our customers will love."

Mercury Broadband includes Unlimited Fibre, which is available at a competitive monthly rate and is suitable for most households who have multiple connected devices and are online every day. Unlimited Fibre Ultra, which generally offers higher upload and download speeds compared with Unlimited Fibre, is ideal for larger households and heavy users.

The Mercury Broadband launch comes just weeks after Mercury launched its wonderful new home of rewards, which enables customers to earn points when they sign up for Mercury Rewards, pay their bill and complete Mercury App challenges. Customers can use their points to unlock Free Power Days and credits on their bill, and they also receive Anniversary Free Power Day bonuses.

See mercury.co.nz/broadband for more information about Mercury Broadband.