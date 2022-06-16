'NZME supports NZ's largest food, wine and design event - INDULGE'

Thursday, 16 June, 2022 - 15:16

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is pleased to confirm its support of New Zealand’s newest and largest food, wine and design event, INDULGE, as a foundation commercial partner and exclusive media partner.

The event will transform Auckland’s Waterfront including Wynyard Point and Jellicoe Harbour into a food, wine and design extravaganza, providing ticket holders with the perfect environment to enjoy New Zealand’s great tastes, sounds and inspirations. The team behind New Zealand’s popular Lexus Urban Polo events is behind the three day event, which will be held 2-5 March 2023.

Attracting visitors from around the country to the heart of TÄmaki Makaurau, the event is expected to host between 15,000 - 20,000 people over three days.

Paul Hancox, NZME Chief Commercial Officer says NZME is pleased to be supporting New Zealand’s events and hospitality industry after a tough couple of years, and the event presents excellent opportunities for NZME’s audiences and customers alike.

"NZME is proud to support many major events locally, regionally and nationally, and INDULGE is a fantastic opportunity for us. Not only will the event provide us with the opportunity to provide some exclusive, quality content for our audiences through our multiple print, digital and audio platforms, but it will help our commercial partners reach new audiences in an original, interactive, innovative and exciting setting.

"The event offers terrific brand opportunities for our customers who align with and want to support New Zealand food and beverage producers, local restaurants, chefs and the hospitality industry overall," says Hancox.

Urban Events Managing Director, Simon Wilson, says his team is excited to be able to get this event off the ground with the support of NZME.

"INDULGE will be the highlight of the Kiwi summer, delivering access to some of Kiwis’ favourite food, wine, and design in our beautiful city - on the waterfront pier at Wynyard Point, as well as on the water of Jellicoe Harbour, so come by boat if you wish.

"Keep your eyes and ears open for more announcements. This event will not only be great for Auckland and Aucklanders, but it is also an event for all New Zealanders to enjoy and benefit from. Sponsors, stall holders and exhibitors who want to get involved will benefit from the full muscle of NZME through this commercial partnership," says Wilson.

Event ambassadors include award-winning designer Mal Corboy, celebrity restaurateur Michael Dearth and culinary mastermind, Nic Watt, of Inca fame.

Celebrity restaurateur and Master Chef judge, Michael Dearth - owner of Baduzzi and The Grove restaurants says INDULGE will represent all that is great about summertime in the city.

"What do we want to do in summer? We want to get outdoors and celebrate our industries together, in this great city. It’s about creating a sense of solidarity in the sunshine with food, wine, entertainment and design," he says.

Reaching more than 3.4 million people around New Zealand each week NZME’s digital, audio and print platforms will ensure INDULGE gets added to the summer calendar of as many Kiwis as possible.

To explore opportunities to partner with INDULGE, which is also proudly supported by Tourism New Zealand and Auckland Unlimited, visit www.indulgefestival.co.nz

Tickets for INDULGE will go on sale in Spring 2022.