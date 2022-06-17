InMoment acquires customer review management company ReviewTrackers

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 12:11

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced today it has completed the acquisition of ReviewTrackers, an award-winning customer review management software company.

ReviewTrackers empowers over 175,000+ business locations to better understand and manage their customer reviews across 100+ sites with their review management technology. The companies will join forces to accelerate the delivery of an integrated solution focused on analysing, amplifying, and maximising customer feedback insight and action to accelerate acquisition and improve customer retention while driving more authentic connections with customers.

As businesses compete for new customers, strive to retain and grow relationships with existing customers and differentiate against competition, the ability to manage and improve the customer relationship from the very beginning stages is more important than ever.

Customer expectations are often established during research conducted online. A key component utilised by consumers across industries is online reviews and listings. Best practices for customer experience includes monitoring, managing, and responding to online reviews from customers.

Andrew Joiner, CEO at InMoment said: "The acquisition of ReviewTrackers makes InMoment the first experience company to extend customer insights, analytics and action across the full customer lifecycle - acknowledging that customer reviews often set the stage for customer experience.

"Combining ReviewTrackers award-winning customer review management with our award-winning XI Platform will give companies the unique ability to expand beyond surveys to include social ratings and reviews, access a larger share of customer voice, manage online reputation, and improve experiences at an unparalleled scale. We are pleased to have Chris Campbell and the ReviewTrackers team join InMoment."

Chris Campbell, CEO ReviewTrackers added: "Review and reputation management are central components of a broader customer experience ecosystem. At ReviewTrackers, we fundamentally believe that the success of your brand depends on the voice of your customer. By joining InMoment, we have a remarkable opportunity to broaden the scope of our individual solutions and strengths to provide an integrated system that will help our clients better acquire and retain their customers."

Online reviews are a great source of unsolicited customer feedback, and often offer perspective from a different segment of the customer base than surveys or other feedback channels. The combination of different sources for voice-of-customer provides a more holistic, integrated view of the customer experience, and therefore a more accurate representation of the broader customer experience. Leveraging InMoment AI, an intelligence layer of the XI platform that utilises natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding (NLU) and machine learning (ML) to facilitate and automate action, this unstructured data is brought to life.

ReviewTrackers employees, including its founder and CEO Chris Campbell, will continue in their roles and will be key to accelerating InMoment’s pursuit of experience improvement.