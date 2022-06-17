Epic start to Queenstown's Snowmobiling season - Queenstown Snowmobiles

Friday, 17 June, 2022 - 16:10

New Zealand’s only heli-snowmobling visitor experience kicked off the 2022 winter season today with the two trips catering for 12 lucky passengers.

Passengers on the first trip travelled from Auckland last night specifically to take this trip, which departed at 11.30am. They enjoyed a scenic 15-minute helicopter flight to the Garvie Plateau for an exhilarating hour and half experience on the snow.

According to one of the passengers the day was ‘bluebird’ as the Plateau was above the initial cloud of the day and the snow conditions were ‘the best!’.

Heavy snowfalls in the Queenstown region over the past week resulted in a base of 1 to 1.5 metres of snow across the plateau, used exclusively by Queenstown Snowmobiles.

An advance team from Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters visited the snowmobiling base yesterday in preparation for today’s first trip. The team reported, "There was heaps of snow, with drifts of up to two metres in some places. It is definitely the best start to the season we’ve had in years". They advised the snowpack is ideal for all levels of riders and, with so much snow, the terrain to explore is almost limitless.

Bookings for this unique experience are strong, especially over the New Zealand and Australian school holidays dates through July. The season is expected to continue until September, conditions permitting.