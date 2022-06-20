Say 'Hello' to Hello Undies! - The Hello Cup

Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 11:17

The launch of a range of period underwear fulfils a major dream for the founders of New Zealand sustainable period care company, Hello Period.

"It means we now have something to offer anyone with a period," says co-founder and registered nurse, Mary Bond.

"Our Hello Cups and Hello Discs are so popular but we knew that there are people out there who prefer to use external products and Hello Undies has allowed us to fill that need."

Using patented fabric technology, Hello Undies hold the equivalent of five single-use pads or tampons. Co-founder and marketing director, Robyn McLean says the company believes that sustainable period care is the way of the future.

"Around 45 billion tampons and pads end up in landfills around the globe each year. Well-made reusable products like the ones Hello Period make are not only more comfortable but they will last for years, not hours."

Two of Hello Period’s main goals as a company are to educate people around the benefits of sustainable period care and normalise period talk in general, McLean says.

"That fact that periods have been a relatively taboo subject for so long is just nuts. We’d like to see period education for all school age children as a starting point in helping to destigmatize the conversation."

Hello Undies are great for anyone with a period but can also be used for light bladder leakage and postpartum care.

The advanced fabric technology means they don’t contain the layer of polyurethane plastic other brands often do which means Hello Undies can be safely used in a tumble dryer (it also means there’s no crinkly sound when you walk!).

Hello Undies were designed by Hello Period’s logistics manager, Stephanie Foster who previously worked as a fashion designer.

"It’s pretty special to have one of our team members design our first run of Hello Undies. While Steph is our logistics queen, watching her creative side come out has been so awesome," McLean says.

Foster said she wanted to create undies that made the wearer feel beautiful.

"Period undies don’t have to be boring, Our high waisted Undies have our signature floral in velvet. They are pretty special."

Hello Undies come in two styles - high and mid waisted and two colourways - black and blush with orange. Sizes are XS - 3XL.