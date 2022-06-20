Monday, 20 June, 2022 - 13:28

In 2020, a campaign to donate 100% of KÅparepare wine sales to marine conservation causes was so successful that a repeat of the campaign is planned for June 20-26, 2022.

Produced by Whitehaven Wines, the KÅparepare wine range has been created to support the protection and restoration of New Zealand’s marine environment. All sales of KÅparepare benefit the work of LegaSea, a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring the abundance, biodiversity and health of New Zealand’s marine environment.

To date Whitehaven has donated $73,049 to assist LegaSea in their work to protect and restore New Zealand marine environment.

Samantha White, ambassador to the KÅparepare brand, is the daughter of Whitehaven co-founders Sue and the late Greg White. Samantha spent her early childhood years on board the family yacht, as her parents sailed the Pacific.

Now married to marine biologist Josh, the pair welcomed their first child into the world in 2021. Marine conservation is a cause that is close to Samantha’s heart and she is passionate about protecting fish supplies and oceans for future generations to enjoy, "I grew up sailing and fishing in the Marlborough Sounds, and I want my son to be able to do the same. I feel proud knowing that KÅparepare is making a difference."

Funds raised from the KÅparepare range of wines have supported various LegaSea campaigns including:

- The Coromandel Scallop Restoration Programme to help restore the scallop life to abundance in the Coromandel

- The Kai Ika Project, promoting full utilisation of fish and repurposing fish waste for communities who value these parts of the fish

- The Fish Care Campaign, promoting best practice techniques to recreational fishers to care for their catch

- The Rescue Fish Campaign, a holistic solution to remedy depleted fish stocks and address environmental damage

- Advocacy work to restore declining fish stocks to abundance in NZ.