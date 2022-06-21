Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 - 11:53

A small group of educators crucial to supporting Äkonga and kaimahi with te reo MÄori will receive a significant income increase if a proposed pay equity settlement is accepted.

The proposed pay equity settlement was announced today by the Secretary for Education, Iona Holsted, and NZEI Te Riu Roa president, Liam Rutherford.

The new pay equity rates would see the approximately 80 kaiÄrahi i te reo receive pay increases ranging from 77 percent to 83 percent.

As an example, a kaiÄrahi i te reo who is currently earning $23.03 per hour would see their income rise to $41.31 per hour.

The new rates are intended to apply from 20 August 2021, the date evidence of undervaluation was confirmed by the Ministry and NZEI Te Riu Roa.

The role of kaiÄrahi i te reo is to support the development and preservation of te reo MÄori, tikanga MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori within kura and schools.

They are recognised for their involvement within the community and their knowledge and experience of te ao MÄori. They also contribute to creating inclusive and safe spaces by growing the cultural capability of Äkonga and kaimahi in kura and schools.

"Pay equity is a fundamental tool in addressing historical sex-based bias in education workforce pay rates, and in fairly recognising these workers’ skills," Iona Holsted said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa will consult with employees covered by the claim for the next two weeks. They will then vote on whether to accept the proposed settlement.

The proposed settlement follows a comprehensive 18-month investigation, carried out by the Ministry of Education and NZEI Te Riu Roa, to determine whether kaiÄrahi i te reo are being paid less than male-dominated workforces performing work of the same value.

Earlier this month, the Ministry and NZEI Te Riu Roa also reached a proposed settlement agreement for school administration support staff. Pay equity settlements have already been reached for teacher aides and education support workers.

The Ministry of Education and the Post Primary Teachers Association / Te Wehengarua (PPTA), NZEI Te Riu Roa, the Public Service Association (PSA), the Association for Professional and Executive Employees (APEX), the New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA), are jointly working on several more pay equity claims across education workforces.

Details of these claims can be found on Pay equity.