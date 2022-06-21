Kate Acland appointed Deputy Chair of B+LNZ board

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022 - 13:04

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) Northern South Island Director Kate Acland has been appointed Deputy Chair of the board.

B+LNZ Chairman Andrew Morrison, who plans to seek re-election in 2023, says the decision was made to re-establish the role of Deputy Chair due to an ever-increasing workload in a period of significant change for farmers.

"Kate has an excellent mix of rural expertise and business acumen to support us in achieving our strategic goals and objectives of helping farmers run thriving and profitable farm businesses," he says.

"I will continue as chairman of B+LNZ and look forward to Kate’s assistance in her new role as Deputy Chair.

"The sheep and beef sector is facing intense challenges and we will continue to advocate and work hard on behalf of our farmers for sensible and practical policy settings."

Acland holds a bachelor’s degree in Viticulture and Oenology and a master’s degree in Applied Science, majoring in Farm Management Consultancy at Lincoln University.

Before moving to her husband David’s family farm, she developed her own vineyard, winery, processing, and export business in Marlborough.

Acland and David have three children and employ 30 staff over a diverse group of businesses, including Mt Somers Station.

The couple run 30,000 stock units in a mixture of sheep, beef and deer, as well as an 850-cow dairy unit.

The Mt Somers Station property also includes a stand-alone honey operation with 500ha of native vegetation and beech forest providing ample food for 400 hives that produce Manuka, Honeydew and Clover honeys.

Acland says she is looking forward to her new role and the challenges ahead.

"I’m enormously passionate about our sector and the people that are a part of it, and I strongly believe B+LNZ plays a key role in its future success," she says.

"I’m excited about the challenge and looking forward to supporting Andrew Morrison and the wider team."