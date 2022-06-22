NZME agency sales team announces internal promotion and key hires

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 09:46

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s award-winning agency sales team has today announced two key appointments, with Carly Harris and Bridget Welsh joining as Senior Account Managers.

Carly Harris joins NZME from FCB, where she was previously Senior Account Director, and has more than four years of media experience. Bridget Welsh, previously Business Manager at OMD, brings more than three years’ experience working across key accounts including The Warehouse Group and Sky TV.

Greg McCrea, NZME’s Head of Agency Sales says he is thrilled to be welcoming two rising stars within the media industry to the team.

"Carly and Bridget both bring invaluable experience from an agency perspective, with highly sought after skills in media and marketing, and I have no doubt they will fit into our high performing team seamlessly - we are really pleased to have them on board," he said.

Furthermore, NZME has announced the promotion of Maggie West to Senior Account Director. Maggie has been with NZME since 2017, when she started her media career as Account Coordinator.

McCrea says: "We are immensely proud of Maggie’s continued success and we are very fortunate to work alongside her. Maggie’s agency and client contacts can’t speak highly enough of her, and I know that they too will be extremely pleased to see Maggie getting the recognition she richly deserves," says McCrea.