Support your whanau’s immune health this winter - Good Health

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 13:00

As we head into the chilly winter months, it’s only natural that Kiwis will have their family’s health top-of-mind. Our immune system can be put under stress at any time of the year, however it is during winter that there is not only a drop in temperature, but also a rise in illness. A strong immune system can protect us from illness throughout the year and help us to recover sooner, should we catch anything. Taking care of our immune system is not only important so that we minimise the risk of ills and chills, it’s also critical for the prevention of more serious diseases.

"When it comes to winter nasties, it’s best to build your immune health before you start feeling ill," advises Good Health’s in-house Naturopath Jane McClurg. "By making small changes to your daily routine you can make a big difference, and if you see the need for additional, targeted nutrient support, that’s where supplements can play an important role."

With 35 years of experience supporting New Zealanders to be the best they can be, Good Health is here to support Kiwis naturally this winter with their 5 Steps to Good Health. Across June - August, Good Health’s team of experts in natural health and wellness will guide New Zealanders naturally to support their immune system through five key pillars: Sleep, Immune Health, Movement, Mood and Digestion. Through a range of practical holistic tips that anyone can apply to their daily routines, to recommendations for additional targeted support from Good Health’s wide range of supplements, Good Health wants Kiwis to take their health into their own hands and supercharge Aotearoa’s immune health.

"We want to show Kiwis how easy it can be to make small, effective changes to make a big difference in your family’s health," says Jane. "Our five key pillars of health are designed to educate how each plays an important part in a healthy and functioning immune system, and to encourage New Zealanders to listen to their bodies to understand where they may require additional support."

Introducing the five key pillars of Good Health:

Sleep

If we don’t receive adequate sleep each night, not only is our mood and brain function compromised, but our immune health is too. It is during sleep that our cells undergo repair, making it crucial for everyday function. To deep-dive into supporting your sleep, visit the Sleep page on the 5 Steps to Good Health website. For additional supplement support, try:

Magnesium Sleep Support

Magnesium Kids

Vitamin D3

Immune Health

Your immune system is constantly at work to support your health and wellbeing. When your body is put under stress, extra support is needed to support your immune system so that it can fulfil its function as a defence system.

To deep-dive into supporting your body, visit the Immune Health page on the 5 Steps to Good Health website. For additional supplement support, try:

Viralex Viralex Attack

Viralex Kids Immune Chews

Pannex Immune

Movement Research suggests regular exercise helps to reduce the number of infections we face each year, not only because it helps to support our immune system, but exercise helps to flush toxins from the body too.

To deep-dive into supporting regular exercise, visit the Movement page on the 5 Steps to Good Health website. For additional supplement support, try:

Turmeric Extra Strength

Pannex Joint

Pannex Joint Cream

Joint Active

Mood No matter what the stressor, a stressed body or mind affects our health and exhausts our immune system. During times of stress, a huge amount of cortisol is released, which depletes our vitamin C levels.

To deep-dive into supporting your mental health, visit the Mood page on the 5 Steps to Good Health website. For additional supplement support, try:

Rapid Calm

Adrenal Balance

Magnesium Cream

Organic Magnesium Ultra

Digestion

As more pressure is placed on the immune system, our body needs more nutrients. Plus, how our body breaks down food, absorbs nutrients and eliminates toxins has an impact on our overall health and wellbeing. To deep-dive into supporting your digestive system, visit the Digestion page on the 5 Steps to Good Health website. For additional supplement support, try:

Gut Guard

Multi Fibre

Liver Tonic 17500

To reward Kiwis for putting their health first this Winter, Good Health will also be running a series of informational posts and competitions across June, July and August on their Facebook and Instagram pages. The prizes all promote improving your health under its respective focus pillar, from Fitbits to support movement to Vegepods for a healthy digestive system.

