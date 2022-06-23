Clarksons 'welcomes new acquisition into its collective'

Thursday, 23 June, 2022 - 09:13

Propelled by their plan to achieve diversification across New Zealand, electrical, property maintenance, and fuel service provider, Clarksons recently acquired fuel and oil engineering business, Poulsens. "We’ve known Poulsens for a while and have worked with them on several projects. We’ve seen the standard of work they deliver, so when the opportunity came up, it was an easy decision to make," says Clarksons’ Managing Director, David Clarkson. "On top of that, we have a number of overlapping synergies that work well together with the Clarksons’ brand."

Poulsens has been operating for 33 years in Dunedin, specialising in tank fabrication for the fuels industry, including repairs and maintenance for various industrial clients, both onshore and marine. "Dunedin is home to two large fuel terminals," says Clarksons’ Dunedin Branch Manager, and now Manager of Poulsens, Martin Oliver. "Up until we came into the picture, they had to rely on outside support from contractors for maintenance work. Now, Clarksons can provide the support the Poulsens’ team needs and will give them confidence that jobs will be done to a high standard." Along with Poulsens' reputation in the industry for their high-quality service, Clarksons also noted the experience and dedication of their team. "Most of their team has been with them for upwards of 15 years," says Oliver. "That stood out to us because we have several staff members who have been with us for decades. That combination of experience and dedication is only going to enhance our service." Poulsens is a welcome addition to The Clarksons Group, which includes Cowley Refrigeration and Duel Distribution.

Alan Poulsen, owner of Poulsens, has been in the fuel industry for over 35 years. On Poulsens becoming part of The Clarksons Group, he says, "We had several buyers interested in the company, but I wasn’t going to let it go to anyone I wasn’t a hundred per cent happy with. From day one, Clarksons has been the standout company."