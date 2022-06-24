MTF Finance partners with Institute of Directors for Future Director programme

Friday, 24 June, 2022 - 06:38

Preparing leaders to step forward for Board appointments

MTF Finance has announced a partnership with the Institute of Directors to establish a Future director programme, open to all MTF Finance originator shareholders. The programme aims to provide hands-on experience for up-and-coming directors to ensure they have the right skillset when considering becoming an MTF Finance director in future.

"This breakthrough partnership and programme allows MTF Finance to create a broad base of skills for the future of MTF Finance, increasing the pool of experience for the board and ensuring governance is well positioned for growth", said Board chair Mark Darrow.

The chosen candidates will be able to observe and participate on the MTF Finance board, learn from the company’s experienced directors, and benefit from being mentored for an initial three-month period.