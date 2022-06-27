Nathan Guy new Chairman of Meat Industry Association

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 09:11

Former Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has been appointed the new Chairman of the Meat Industry Association following the retirement of current Chairman John Loughlin from the role.

Mr Loughlin finishes his six-year term after the annual Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch on 31 July-1 August 2022.

"It has been a privilege to serve as MIA chair for the last six years," says Mr Loughlin.

"This was a time of challenge and opportunity and it has been great to be part of the red meat sector working cohesively and contributing to the wider primary sector.

Mr Guy has a strong primary sector background and understands the challenges and opportunities that primary industries face, he says.

"As a former Crown Minister, including as the Minister for Primary Industries, Nathan brings his experience, understanding, networking and relationship skills to the role."

Mr Guy says he is looking forward to taking a lead in the sector and working with a range of stakeholders to keep driving the red meat industry forward.

"As the incoming Chairman, and on behalf of the Meat Industry Association, I’d like to thank John for his contribution and acknowledge the depth of industry and governance experience that he has brought to the role.

"We have been fortunate to have had his leadership as the sector has negotiated a number of industry challenges, which have included managing the impacts of Covid-19 on the sector and addressing agriculture’s approach to greenhouse gas emissions."

The MIA is a trade association representing the country’s red meat processors, marketers, and exporters. Its role is to provide leadership, tools, and a strong, credible voice to help ensure a vibrant and profitable red meat sector.