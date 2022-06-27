CMC Markets NZ bolsters team with new hires to help traders reach their full potential

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 10:28

Online trading provider, CMC Markets have boosted their New Zealand team with the exciting additions of three new hires in its Auckland office.

Tina Teng joins as a Market Analyst covering the APAC region - sharing her expertise and regular market commentary. Appointed in January this year, she has moved into the role internally after spending over six years as CMC Markets’ Sales and Client Education Executive. Prior to this, she also spent significant time with China Central Television, giving her insights about the Chinese economy. Teng is already producing timely market commentary and technical reflections to domestic and global media, such as Reuters, AFR, Stuff, BusinessDesk, Bloomberg and the BBC, to assist clients in their trading decisions.

Andrew (Drew) May returned to the business earlier this year after eight years away, coming on board as a Premium Account Executive. In this role, he’s responsible for onboarding and educating active traders, offering bespoke FX technical analysis education, strategies assistance and guidance to achieve optimal returns. He has an extensive background in the financial markets industry, having spent over 18 years in premium client business facing positions in both the UK and NZ with roles at Jarden, CMC Markets and OM Financial Limited.

Natalie Bratkowski also joined this year as CMC Market’s Compliance Manager and AML / CFT Officer for New Zealand. Qualified with a Juris Doctor degree, she is well versed in the financial markets, previously Compliance Manager at Blackbull Markets. Prior to this, she also spent time as an Attorney, a Regulatory Compliance Officer at Trident Trust Company, and a Sergeant in the US Army.

Chris Smith, General Manager at CMC Markets New Zealand says that these new additions are a reflection of the company’s growth.

"Over the last few years, as a result of the growth in new clients, we have seen rapid growth in many areas of the business so it’s only right to grow a stand-out team to accompany it and provide the best service we can.

"That’s why we’re proud to welcome such a high calibre of talent this year, each having a wealth of experience in both their individual fields and the financial markets industry as a whole," concludes Smith.