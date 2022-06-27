Environmental Choice New Zealand appoints director Chloe Van Dyke

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 12:33

Environmental Choice New Zealand (ECNZ), the country’s most rigorous ecolabel has appointed Chloe Van Dyke to its Board of Directors.

Ms Van Dyke is a sustainable business leader , founder and director of Chia Sisters; an innovative, sustainable, and health-focused beverage business, and co-founder of Businesses For Climate Action; an organisation that brings industries together in Te Tau Ihu to collectively work on their environmental impact.

Laura Gemmell, Chief Executive of the non-profit ecolabel says Ms Van Dyke’s experience and networks will be valuable as the organisation adapts its strategic direction in its 30th year of operation. "Chloe is a purpose-led entrepreneur and innovator. She shares our commitment to people and planet and the same sense of urgency around supporting sustainable business and consumerism. Chloe is uniquely placed to advise on how we can increase awareness and adoption of our ecolabel."

Ms Van Dyke says joining the Board of Environmental Choice New Zealand is a way of contributing to Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental future. " Environmental Choice is well positioned to become a leader in environmental certification in Aotearoa. Its integrity and long history in this space, along with its Aotearoa focus gives it a unique opportunity to assist our businesses with their environmental responsibilities and protect our natural environment. For this reason, I am honoured to contribute to its future."

Together with her business endeavours, Ms Van Dyke has strong international connections in social and environmental entrepreneurship as an Edmund Hillary fellow, Asia Pacific Obama leader, SheEO venture, and Asia New Zealand Foundation member. She was a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the year and the winner of the Deloitte fast 50 regional rising star award. Chloe holds a Bachelor of Science and Post Graduate Diploma in Neuroscience and has a particular interest in business ethics, sustainable systems, collaborative models, and intergenerational thinking.