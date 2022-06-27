Kiwi fintech Hnry wins coveted 'People's Choice' at Aussie 'Finnies' Awards

Monday, 27 June, 2022 - 14:57

Hnry, NZ’s largest accountancy, has won the People’s Choice (FinTech Organisation of the Year) Award at the Australian Finnies, held over the weekend, which celebrates the best of Australia’s thriving fintech industry.

FinTech Australia holds the Finnies every year, and the People’s Choice Award is solely decided on by public vote, making Hnry’s win even more notable given the company only expanded across the Tasman in October 2020. James Fuller, co-founder and CEO, and Claire Fuller, co-founder, and COO, were both in Melbourne to accept the award. James says winning People’s Choice reflects the huge amount of work Hnry’s team on both sides of the Tasman has put into making the Australian expansion a success.

"Despite launching in Australia during the pandemic, we’ve quickly become the fastest growing digital accountancy across both sides of the Tasman. Our growth reflects that the nature of work is changing - people want more flexibility and opportunities to earn independently. "We’ve been able to offer Australia’s independent earners something new, and it’s obviously hitting the mark - for a New Zealand company to win People’s Choice in Australia is something special," he says.

Earlier this year, Hnry raised $16 million to ramp up its Australian presence, invest in technology and grow its team. It currently has a team of 16 in Sydney, alongside a team of 50 people in Wellington. James Fuller says they’ve just signed a new lease for bigger offices in Sydney to accommodate their growth.

"We’re only at the beginning of our journey in Australia, supporting independent earners. As well as growing our accounting platform, we are also looking to expand into new products and services to help self-employed earners," he says.

Hnry was also a finalist for the 2022 FinTech Organisation of the Year. Australia’s Finnies are held annually, celebrating the best of Australia's thriving FinTech industry, and commending the most inspiring, innovative, and ground-breaking work of the past year within the sector.

About Hnry

Hnry provides an all-in-one digital accounting service for contractors, freelancers, sole traders and the self-employed, allowing them to focus on getting the job done and never having to think about tax and compliance again. Australasia’s fastest-growing accountancy, Hnry takes care of invoicing, expenses, payments, taxes, and filings in an affordable, pay-as-you-go model and provides expert, on-demand support.

Founded in Wellington in 2017 Hnry has experienced record growth and now helps self-employed people in both New Zealand and Australia. Hnry has continued to win awards and accolades, including ‘Emerging Service of the Year’ at the 2019 Wellington Gold Awards, being named a finalist for ‘Hi-Tech Service of the Year: at the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, winning ‘Supporting Gold’ at the 2020 Wellington Gold Awards and People’s Choice (FinTech Organisation of the Year) Award at the 2022 Australian Finnies. The company is currently a finalist for ‘Hi-Tech Service of the Year’ at the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards.