Women in Governance awards 2022 - finalists announced

Women on Boards NZ and Governance NZ are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2022 Women in Governance Awards.

From a record number of nominations in this year’s awards, 26 women finalists have been selected across seven governance categories, with an eighth award category honouring organisations making a significant contribution to gender diversity and equity.

The finalists represent a wide range of industries and boards including accounting, sports, education, start-ups and beyond. Julie Hardaker, Chair of Women on Boards NZ said the awards celebrate the journeys and accomplishments of women directors who are making significant contributions to public, private and not-for-profit boards, from those new to governance through to the most experienced governance leaders. Ms Hardaker said, "the awards evening is an amazing event. Not only is it a celebration of the finalists and what they have achieved, it is also a truly inspiring evening for the next generation of women governors." Winners will be announced and celebrated at the Gala Dinner on Thursday 4 August 2022 at the Banquet Hall in Parliament, Wellington hosted by the Minister for Women. Celebrated keynote speaker Ziena Jalil will be the MC for the evening.

Tickets to attend the event may be purchased on the Governance New Zealand website.

WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE AWARD FINALISTS 2022 (in alphabetical order) Gender Diverse Organisation Leader, sponsored by Cybercraft

1. Paralympics NZ 2. WE Accounting Not-For-Profit Governance Leader, sponsored by Ministry for Women

1. Kylie Hawker-Green 2. Lyn McMorran 3. Mele Wendt 4. Sally Morrison 5. Susan Doughty MÄori Governance Leader, sponsored by Te Puni KÅkiri

1. Bella Takiari-Bame 2. Jeanine Tamati-Elliffe 3. Tania Simpson Pacific Governance Leader, sponsored by Ministry for Pacific Peoples

1. Erolia Eteuati Rooney 2. Jemaima Tiatia 3. Meleane Burgess 4. Pauline-Jean Luyten Rising Governance Star, sponsored by Sports New Zealand

1. Adrienne Miller 2. Claire Bourne

3. Meleane Burgess 4. Kylie Leonard 5. Robyn Morete 6. Susannah Leydon-Davis Ethnic Communities Governance Leader, sponsored by Ministry for Ethnic Communities

1. Nurain Janah 2. Nuwanthie Samarakone 3. Puspa Lekinwala 4. Dr. Sunita Gautam Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of Waikato

1. Elle Archer 2. Sally Morrison Gender Champion, sponsored by Tompkins Wake

1. Elle Archer 2. Susan Doughty

Be a part of the biggest event in the governance calendar and find out who will be a winner at this year’s Women in Governance Awards. Tickets are now on sale on the Governance New Zealand website. About the Women in Governance Awards: The Women in Governance Awards are an initiative of Women on Boards New Zealand and Governance New Zealand. These annual Awards celebrate and honour the achievements of women and organisations who are governance leaders, directors, change-makers, and rising stars within public and private sector organisations and not-for profit community organisations, all making a positive impact on gender equality and diversity on boards.