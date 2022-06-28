New Ag Work NZ initiative aims to fill agri-worker shortages

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 13:46

New worker placement initiative Ag Work NZ aims to fill New Zealand’s huge farm worker and tractor driver shortages for our thriving primary industry. Ag Work NZ is affiliated with rural driver training provider Ag Drive, and will bring experienced staff over from the UK, Ireland and Europe on holiday working visas, following the reopening of NZ’s borders.

Director Andre Syben says the launch of Ag Work NZ is perfectly timed to fill the extreme farm worker shortages in New Zealand, while capitalising on the re-opening of NZ borders after the Covid-19 pandemic closures.

"What we’re hearing from New Zealand farmers and agricultural contractors is that they’re desperate for staff," says Syben.

Northern hemisphere workers will be recruited by Ag Works’ own UK-based team, who will interview and screen workers. Then, in conjunction with Ag Works NZ-based recruitment team, potential workers will be matched with NZ farm and agricultural employers for an online interview.

Employers can then make a job offer and farm workers make their own way to New Zealand. Upon arrival into the country, pastoral care support will be provided on the ground by Ag Work NZ, to make the transition as seamless as possible.

"Ag Work NZ finds skilled farm workers and places them direct with employers in NZ," says Andre.

"With the pastoral support we’re providing, there is less risk to the employer and the employee."

All recruits will undergo a 2-day machine operation course with Ag Drive, tailored to working conditions in NZ, as well as being set up with bank accounts, IRD numbers and local phones. Transport will then be arranged to get recruits to their new jobs around New Zealand.

Ag Drive is the Waikato’s largest agricultural vehicle training provider, and along with Ag Work NZ is an initiative of parent company Ag Technology Group.

NZ Employers can sign up with Ag Work NZ online to access UK staff, ready and waiting to work in New Zealand. Learn more at: www.agworknz.com/findstaff