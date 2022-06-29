Air NZ offers 'best sleep in the sky' as it unveils new cabin

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 06:02

From 2024, Air New Zealand will offer a new Business Premier Luxe suite, a new Business Premier seat and the world’s first Skynest It will offer the most choice of any airline in its three cabins to get the best sleep in the sky The airline has responded to overwhelming customer feedback on the importance of sleep and need for more comfort and space The interior design is inspired by the uniqueness of Aotearoa so customers will experience New Zealand as soon as they step onboard.

Air New Zealand’s new Dreamliners, due to arrive in 2024, will give customers more choice than any airline in the world, providing the best sleep in the sky regardless of the cabin customers choose to fly in.

This includes a new Business Premier Luxe seat, designed for customers looking for more space and privacy, and Skynest, the world’s first sleep pods in the sky for Economy travellers.

Feedback from extensive customer research over five years has highlighted the importance for a good night’s sleep and the need for more space and comfort, so the new experience is designed around creating a home away from home that leaves customers refreshed and raring to go at their destination.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran points to the airline’s ambition to create the greatest flying experience and says the new cabin, combined with world-leading Kiwi hospitality, is the winning formula.

"New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-longhaul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot they want to hit the ground running.

"It’s a proud moment to finally unveil five years of hard mahi, in what truly is a cabin of possibility. One that will provide customers with options to get some shut eye wherever they’re sitting."

Innovation has driven the new cabin experience from nose to tail. For Economy customers, the Skynest concept, first announced in 2020, will be a world-first.

"We wanted to offer our Economy customers a lie-flat option and that’s how Skynest was born. It’s going to be a real game changer for the economy travel experience."

Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the cabin’s interior design is inspired by the uniqueness of Aotearoa, from the forest inspired carpet to the seats that draw inspiration from New Zealand’s native bird, the Tui.

"Whether we are welcoming visitors or flying New Zealanders home, we want our customers to experience Aotearoa from the moment they step onboard and get the best night's rest.

"Research shows us the first night away from home is the hardest to get a good night’s sleep so everything we do onboard is to help create a sense of calm from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics. Meditative onscreen content, Zentertainment, will also help customers unwind and get ready for rest.

The airline has also added a Sky Pantry to the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, so customers can stretch their legs, grab a bite to eat and hydrate at their leisure throughout their journey.

"Our new cabin experience is set to be world class, and we know our customers will love it."

Sustainability has been at the heart of the design process. Using modern fabrics, rather than leather, has saved around one kilogram in weight per Business Premier and Premium Economy seat, reducing overall carbon emissions. In Premium cabins, the airline will also switch to serviceware that is 20% lighter, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and in Economy, the new serviceware will reduce plastic dishes used inflight by 28 million every year.