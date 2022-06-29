Hawke's Bay business opportunities 'booming'

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 10:47

New Zealand’s leading business broker has set up shop in Hawke’s Bay based on steadily rising business listings.

Local businesses are performing well, and the region is seeing a generational change in business ownership as ‘baby boomers’ pass their businesses on or transition them to new ownership, according to ABC Business Sales broker Guy Johnston.

"Combined with Hawke’s Bay being an increasingly popular location for young families, we are seeing a lot of strong activity amongst both sellers and buyers," says Johnston, who is heading up ABC Business Sales’ new regional office.

Following a 30% increase in the number of listings in Hawke’s Bay in the past 12 months, ABC Business Sales has expanded its team, opening an office in Havelock North to service local demand, as well as to be closer to activity in the Gisborne region.

"The flurry of activity in the market has seen the need for a dedicated team to be based in the region, rather than having brokers parachute in from Wellington and other surrounding regions on a case-by-case scenario as had been happening," says Johnston.

Johnston recently returned to Hawke’s Bay for the ABC Business Sales role following a 15-year stint abroad in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney where he worked in investment banking, trading currencies and in particular NDFs, at global banks including Société Générale, ANZ and Scotia Bank.

"I’m excited to lead this new team on the ground here in Hawke’s Bay and be able to take buyers and sellers through the sales process smoothly with local knowledge and a locally tailored approach.

"My investment banking background and experience in identifying and supporting investment opportunities for foreign investors makes me very well placed to help support Hawke’s Bay businesses to raise capital or transition to new ownership," says Johnston.

The ABC Business Sales office opened this month and already has eight active listings.