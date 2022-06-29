Cloudian and Vertica partner for secure AI data warehousing

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 13:22

Cloudian today announced a partnership with Vertica, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, providing organisations with a public cloud-like modern data warehousing solution, on-premises, for managing their artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and other analytics workloads securely behind their firewall. Vertica’s separation of compute and storage scaling of its underlying analytical database allows customers to use Cloudian’s HyperStore native S3-compatible object storage as a single location to store all their data. As a result, users can capitalise on HyperStore’s many benefits, including exabyte-level scalability, military-grade security and cost savings of up to 70 per cent compared to public cloud and traditional storage alternatives.

Data warehouse and data lake environments are growing rapidly, with analytics use cases such as AI/ML fuelling the growth of petabyte-scale data sets. This growth is occurring not only in public clouds but also in enterprise data centres as organisations look to run analytics applications on their local data and want to do so on-prem-rather than in public clouds-for performance, security, data sovereignty and cost reasons.

In contrast to traditional infrastructure solutions that cannot meet the cost, scalability and other requirements for supporting these modern applications, Cloudian’s HyperStore offers an ideal data repository or lake for Vertica environments:

Drop-in integration: Seamlessly integrate with Vertica using Vertica’s capability to use S3 as the main repository for the hybrid cloud. Modular, limitless elasticity: Start with three low-cost nodes and expand simply by adding devices to the cluster without disrupting analytics workloads. Multi-tenancy: Allow multiple users to analyse data sitting on a single, shared data lake or data warehouse-without compromising security-while also employing multi-tenant billing, metering and quality of service (QoS) controls. Hybrid-cloud readiness: Employ policy-based tools to replicate or tier data to AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, or to another HyperStore cluster for offsite disaster recovery, capacity expansion or data analysis in the cloud. Data resiliency: Get up to 14 nines of resiliency along with administrator-defined storage policies for implementing it based on replication or erasure coding. Ransomware protection: Through S3 Object Lock, prevent malware from encrypting data-enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom-and meet governance and legal hold demands. Military-grade security: Further secure data with features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with the most stringent government security requirements.

"With enterprises looking to leverage analytics applications on-prem to gain greater insights from the data stored there, having a modern storage infrastructure is critical," said Jeff Healey, vice president of marketing of the Vertica Product Group at Micro Focus. "By partnering with Cloudian, we’re enabling our customers to capitalise on a leading object storage platform and maximise the value of their digital assets."

"Over the past two years, Cloudian has introduced a range of new solutions to support organisations’ modern application demands," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. "With data gravity and data sovereignty driving the move toward hybrid cloud models, the Cloudian-Vertica solution combines the benefits of cloud-based data warehouses with the security, control and other advantages of keeping data behind the firewall."

Cloudian will be featuring the solution this week at HPE Discover 2022 (Booth #312), and more information is available at cloudian.com/vertica/.